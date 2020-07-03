US Begin Trial Of Hushpuppi

The trial of the popular instagram celebrity Ramon Igbalode Abbas also known as Hushpuppi has beganot in the United States,US.



According to a press release by the US Department of Justice, Hushpuppi was arraigned in a US Court in Chicago for the first time today, Friday.



The press stated that he will be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming days and may likely get a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

An affidavit, alongside a criminal complaint filed in court by the U.S. authorities alleges that Mr Hushpuppi alongside others used the internet to steal millions of dollars from people and companies.

The US said he funded his extravagant lifestyle with stolen money.

“The FBI led the investigation of Hushpuppi and the United States Secret Service was also involved and provided substantial assistance.

Hushpuppi was known for displaying his wealth on instagram where he showcases luxury outfits and accessories from top designers in the world.

He was arrested last month in Dubai by the Dubai Police and recently handed over to the US Federal Bureau of Investigations.