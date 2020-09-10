US Cancels Visa For Over 1,000 Chinese Students, Citing Security Risk

The United States, US, has revoked visas for over 1,000 students and researchers, describing them as a security risk to the country.

President Donald Trump had in May, claimed that China through these students made attempts to acquire sensitive United States technologies and intellectual property.

According to him these technologies and intellectual property sourced from the US, was intended to be used to improve the modernisation and capability of its military, the People’s Liberation Army

US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on Wednesday said, “China has leveraged every aspect of its country including its economy, its military, and its diplomatic power, demonstrating a rejection of western liberal democracy and continually renewing its commitment to remake the world order in its own authoritarian image.”

The US State Department, said these Scholars had been expelled, after they “were found to be subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043 and therefore ineligible for a visa.

“Those affected high-risk graduate students and research scholars who represent a small subset of the total number of Chinese students and scholars coming to the United States.

“We continue to welcome legitimate students and scholars from China who do not further the Chinese Communist Party’s goals of military dominance”, it said.