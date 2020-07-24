Woodberry: US Court Dismisses Fraud Case Against Woodberry

A United States Court has dismissed the case against Olalekan Ponle popularly known as Woodberry accused of multiple fraud charges that involved millions of dollars.



Woodberry is an associate of Ramon Igbalode popularly known as Hushpuppi an instagram celebrity known for showcasing luxury lifestyle on the social media platform.



Woodbery was accused of tricking an undisclosed company in Chicago by sending a total of $15.2 million through wire transfers.



The prosecutor added that Companies based in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New York and California also were victims of the fraud.



He was facing charges bordering on wire fraud conspiracy at a United States District Court in Illinois.

The allegations against him were summed up to an eight-count charge of wire fraud, which violates section 1343 of the United States Codes.

But in another development on Monday the US governent filed a motion through its attorney, John Lausch, requesting that the case against Mr Ponle should be dismissed without prejudice.

Lausch said,“Counsel for the government has spoken with counsel for the defendant and defendant’s counsel has no objection to this motion respectfully submitted.

Based on that submission A court order issued by Judge Robert W. Gettleman on Tuesday, said the government’s motion to dismiss complaint without prejudice was granted.

“Without objection the complaint against defendant Ponle is dismissed without prejudice. Motion presentment hearing set for 7/23/2020 is stricken,” Gettleman ruled.

Woodbery was arrested on June 10 alongside Hushpuppi by Dubai police during a raid by its crime unit code named Fox Hunt 2 in their home in Dubai.



They were later extradited to the US on July 2 the Director Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Christopher Wray, thanked the Dubai authorities for their cooperation in arresting and extraditing the suspects.