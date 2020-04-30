US #COVID19 Death Toll Passes 60,000

The United States (US) COVID-19 death toll topped 60,000 on Wednesday, according to The Spectator Index.

But despite the mounting toll, more state and city leaders plan to ease restrictions aimed at curbing the virus’ spread.

Scientists warn that dropping the measures too soon could bring new waves of COVID-19, which will only be defeated when an effective vaccine is developed and made widely available.

Work on several experimental vaccines is racing forward at a pace never seen before, bringing hope that the world could have a real weapon against the new virus as soon as this fall.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says his administration will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire on Thursday, even as the number of Americans who have died of coronavirus surpassed 60,000.

The country has recorded 60,207 deaths from coronavirus, and 1,030,487 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the US according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The US accounts for around one-third of all confirmed cases worldwide.

The US has now lost more people to coronavirus than the Vietnam war. Over the country’s nearly two decades of involvement in Vietnam, 58,220 Americans were killed.