0 comments

US Department of State offers $7m reward to anyone with information that will lead to Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau’s arrest

by on March 4, 2020
 

The US Department of State has announced a $7 million reward to anyone that can provide credible information that will lead to the arrest of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The Deparment made this known in a tweet posted some hours ago. The tweet reads

The United States Department of State offers a #reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the arrest of #terrorist Abubakar #Shekau , leader of #Boko_Haram . #Whatsapp : +1 202 975 9195 #Telegram : @RFJ_Francais_bot

US Department of State offers $7m reward to anyone with information that will lead to Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau
US Department of State offers $7m reward to anyone with information that will lead to Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau

READ  Army Kills Top Boko Haram Commander (PICTURED)
Breaking News, Crime, Issues, Nation, News, Nigeria, World

Abubakar ShekauBoko Haram

Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 