US Department of State offers $7m reward to anyone with information that will lead to Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau’s arrest
The US Department of State has announced a $7 million reward to anyone that can provide credible information that will lead to the arrest of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.
The Deparment made this known in a tweet posted some hours ago. The tweet reads
The United States Department of State offers a #reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the arrest of #terrorist Abubakar #Shekau , leader of #Boko_Haram . #Whatsapp : +1 202 975 9195 #Telegram : @RFJ_Francais_bot