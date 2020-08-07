US Disappointed In The Political Tension In Edo, Ondo State

The United States government has expressed it’s disappointment on the role played by top state actors in build up to the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo State respectively.

In a statement on Friday it lamented the deteriorating political climate in Edo State following recent happenings in the state while adding that the attitude of some political actors and the alleged interference by security forces in political matters was not commendable.

The statement reads, “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country.

“The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favor any party or candidate.

“We are concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state.

“We are especially concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, which we will continue to monitor closely in the run up to gubernatorial elections in the state in September.

“As we approach the 2020 off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo, we urge all stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process.

“We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent. As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”