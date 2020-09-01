US Election 2020: Trump Says Biden Is A ‘Puppet Figure’, Responsible For Violence Witnessed In America

President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump says Democratic challenger for seat of Presidency, Joe Biden is a puppet figure and so far responsible for violence witnessed in major cities in the country.

The President stated that Biden will start a revolution in the country once elected President, saying that he is weak, controlled and will take over the Cities in America.

Trump while chiding the challenger, also said that his supporters are not to be entirely blamed for clashes in Oregon that left a person dead, saying that they simply acted on self defence.

He explained that Biden has not disintegrated himself from the far-left activists who are said to be responsible for unrest witnessed in America.

Responding to clash between his supporters and counter supporters in Portland, Oregon that cost one Aaron Danielson, a far right group his life, the President said the protest was a peaceful one, added that the paint pellets used by his supporters were simply for defence mechanism and not intended to cause harm.

Trump condemned the killing of Danielson by saying that the opposition supporters shot and killed a young man, not with use of paints, but with bullets.

Speaking on the incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin where one Kyle Rittenhouse shot about three persons, he said Kyle was trying to get away from the them, as they were likely going to kill him.

He further said that the matter is carefully being looked at.