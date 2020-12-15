US Election: Putin Congratulates Biden, Calls For More Collaboration

By Onwuka Gerald

Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated United States President-elect, Joe Biden on winning the Presidential election, saying he hoped both countries could set differences aside and work together towards promoting global security.

Putin after wishing Joe Biden every success stated, “As for me, I am ready for collaboration and contacts with you”.

Putin was amongst last remaining leaders of major world countries to withhold congratulating Biden, who was confirmed as the next US president by the Electoral College on Monday.

Officials in Moscow, including the country’s elections chief as well as foreign minister, had previously slammed the US elections process, saying it as old and not representative of people’s will.

Russian President In his congratulatory telegram to Biden, explained that both countries are enthroned with special responsibility for ensuring global security and stability.”

His words, “I am confident that Russia and the United States could despite differences, collaborate towards solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing”.