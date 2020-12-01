US Election Rigged, Biden Didn’t Secure 80,000,000 votes says Trump

By Adejumo Enock

The Incumbent President of the United State of America, President Donald Trump said that Biden didn’t score 80,000,000 votes, inisting that the election was rigged.

The President on Monday said the just concluded US election was the least secure in the history of the country.

According to him, Biden could not have gotten more votes from black people than the Former President of the Country, Barack Obama.

The President via his verified twitter handle, @realDonaldTrump states that “Everybody knows it was Rigged. They know Biden didn’t get more votes from the Black community than Obama, & certainly didn’t get 80,000,000 votes. Look what happened in Detroit, Philadelphia, plus!”

Donald Trump who has been against the just concluded election at the United States promised to leave the White House if Biden’s victory was certified by Electoral College

Biden has already won 306 of the electoral college votes while Trump is trailing behind with 203 votes.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden has named several persons into his cabinet including a treasury team that will be spearheading the economic recovery from the pandemic. The team will be led by Janet Yellin, a former chair of the Federal Reserve and one of four women in prominent roles. If she is confirmed by the Senate, she will become the first woman to hold the post of treasury secretary.

The nominees are still expected be be cleared by the Upper House. The only one expected to face significant push-back from Senate Republicans is Neera Tanden, who would become the first woman of color and first South Asian American to become director of the Office of Management and Budget if confirmed.

However a spokesman for Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said Tanden “stands zero chance of being confirmed” after making “an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators”.