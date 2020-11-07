US Election: Trump Questions Election Results

The United States President, Donald Trump had earlier showed his dissatisfaction over the on-going Election in the Country as he stated that in most of the states in the country, he had a big lead ahead of his Democratic rival Joe Biden late into election night.

Adding that the lead miraculously vanished as the Election proceedings continues in Biden’s favour.

The Incumbent President expresses his unhappiness about the present result and his optimistic that his lead will return as the legal proceedings moves forward.

See Tweet Below:

I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

He also expressed that Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President as the winner is yet to be declared.

“I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning”, He added.

See Tweet Below:

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

President Trump call out for the result of the military missing ballot in Georgia, asking what happened to them?

See Tweet Below:

Where are the missing military ballots in Georgia? What happened to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020