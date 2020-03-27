US Embassy Abuja Debunks Reports Of Recruiting Foreign Doctors To Assist In The #Covid19 Response

The US Embassy in Abuja, on Friday, dismissed reports making the rounds that it is recruiting foreign medical professionals to assist in the covid-19 response.
In a tweet via its verified twitter handle, @USEmbassyAbuja, the embassy wrote: “The U.S. Mission wishes to clarify that the U.S. is not recruiting foreign medical professionals to assist in the COVID-19 response.”
“Only individuals with an approved H or J petition will receive an emergency visa appointment,” the embassy added.
See tweet:
Earlier today, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State
“As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death,” the NCDC said in a tweet.