US expels 21 Saudi military cadets after gun attack

Twenty-one members of the Saudi military are being expelled from the US after a cadet carried out a mass shooting at a air base last month. The servicemen are not accused of aiding the 21-year old Saudi Air Force lieutenant. But US Attorney General William Barr said the cadets were found to have had jihadist material and indecent images of children in their possession. Three sailors were killed and eight wounded in the 6 December attack. Training for Saudi servicemen was put on hold in the US after the attack. Mr Barr told a news conference on Monday that the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola had been an “act of terrorism”. He said he had asked Apple to unlock two iPhones that belonged to the gunman, who was killed by police in the attack. The gunman fired a bullet into one phone in an effort to destroy it, Mr Barr said, but FBI investigators were able to restore the device.