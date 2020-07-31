US Extends Metals Sanctions On Iran, Adds 22 Specific Materials

The United States of America (USA), imposed recently added to its metal sanctioning on Iran, by adding total number of 22 materials that is connected to its nuclear, military and ballistic missile programmes.

Giving confirmation to this, the Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo cautioned against transferring of the mentioned materials in and out of Iran.

According to him, “Iran’s Military programmes and nuclear is considered a critical danger to the uphold of international peace and security”.

“The State Department is hereby taking note of 22 specific materials that is directly connected to Iran’s nuclear, military or ballistic programmes”, he noted.

“An apprehensive feeling ensued between both countries in May 2018, when US Presidency, Donald Trump removed his country from the Iran Nuclear deal. He justified his action, by saying that he opted out due to failed consensus in addressing Tehran’s ballistic missile programme including its impact in wars fought regionally”.

The deal which was officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was mediated by former US President, Barack Obama alongside France, China, Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom.

However the administration headed by Trump, after they pulled out of the deal, they started reinstating sanctions on Iran, which were mostly targeted at Iran’s metal sector.

He further added that some of the metals sanctioned include different alloys of aluminium, steel, copper with aluminium powder.