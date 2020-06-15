US Fighter Jet Crashes Into North Sea, Pilot Found Dead

An American F-15C Eagle crashes into the North Sea on Monday, British Coastguards located the site if the wreckage and the pilot was found dead according to the US Air Force.

The Pilot was part of the 48th Fighter Wing and was on a routine training mission. His crash was confirmed around 0840 GMT.

The Pilot’s Squadron announced that’s the F-15C Eagle has been located and confirmed the death of the pilot.

” This is tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing Community; and our deepest condolences for out to the pilot’s families and the 493rs Fighter Squadron”.

The was flying from the RAF Lakenheath which also operates the largest US Air Force base in England.

This is the first casualty since 2014 when a US Military Helicopter crashes in Eastern England Killing all crew members.