US Forces Kills Six, Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria

In Northern Nigeria, the United States military carried out a hostage rescue operation to retrieve an American citizen, Philip Walton, held captive by a group of armed men.

Walton was kidnapped in the Niger Republic by alleged bandits on October 26.

The operation included the US, Niger and Nigerian governments working together to quickly rescue him.

The elite SEAL Team Six carried out the rescue mission and killed all but one of the captors.

In a tweet, the Pentagon praised the rescue operation.

“During the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria, US forces conducted a hostage rescue operation to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men, said Pentagon Chief Speaker Jonathan Hoffman.

The American citizen is safe and is in the care of the US Department of State. During the mission, no US military personnel were wounded.

“We appreciate our foreign partners’ assistance in carrying out this operation.”