US Government Confirms Shekau’s Death, Won’t Pay Bounty to ISWAP

The United States has confirmed the death of Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Boko Haram Islamic sect.

The US Government also confirmed that the $7m bounty on the head of Shekau will not be given to the Islamic State in West Africa Province, ISWAP.

The US’ State Department Rewards for Justice Program made this known via a tweet;

“News reports today indicate that Boko Haram terrorist Abubakar Shekau blew himself up in a confrontation with ISIS affiliates.

“Hey, ISIS guys. To clarify: no – you are not eligible for the reward for information on his identity or location. That’s not how the program works,” it read.

The United States Department of State had marked Abubakar Shekau as a “specially designated global terrorist” on June 21, 2012, under executive order 13224.

The Breaking Time had reported that Shekau died by blowing himself up with a suicide vest, while other sources say he shot himself in the chest and was badly injured.

The Nigerian Army had said that it was probing the reports indicating that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau was “badly injured” or “dead”, there has been no update on that probe till now.