US Govt Lifts Visa Fees For Nigerian Applicants

By Onwuka Gerald

The United States (US) government has announced the removal of visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian applicants with effect from December 3.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its spokesman, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement read in parts that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to announce that the United States Government has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens desiring visas for stay in America.

“This massive development was contingent upon removal of the excess visa application process and biometric fees by the Nigerian Government to United States citizens applying for a Nigerian visa.

“Nigerians that wants to travel to the United States are hereby advised to visit www.travel.state.gov for additional details,” the statement added.