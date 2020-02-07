US House of Reps reveals next action to remove Trump

The US Democrats have revealed next line of action to remove President Donald Trump from office following his acquittal by the Senate on Wednesday.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., told reporters that the House of Representatives will continue its investigations into Trump’s conduct, according to Al Jazeera

This is even after the acquittal of Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, had earlier condemned the acquittal of Trump by the Senate, saying that the President remains impeached forever.

Nadler said the House “will likely” order Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton to testify before the lawmakers.

Bolton, whose book was said to have exposed Trump’s secret dealings with Ukraine had agreed to comply with a Senate subpoena during the impeachment trial.

However, the Republican-dominated Senate voted against calling witnesses.

The House Chairman did not, however, give a timeline on when Bolton would be subpoenaed but maintained that a subpoena could come from the Judiciary or other investigative committees.

When asked if he was concern about possible political repercussions of a continuing investigation, Nadler said, “First of all, I think when you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore and you have to spotlight that.”

Trump yesterday hailed his supporters while celebrating his impeachment acquittal.