US: I’m ‘Honored’ To Be Joe Biden’s VP Pick — Kamala Harris

Joe Biden, democratic candidate and former Vice President of the United States (US), on Tuesday selected Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, elevating a former prosecutor and onetime 2020 primary rival who has built a reputation as an unyielding antagonist of the Donald Trump administration.

Biden announced this on Twitter, saying: “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Harris, in her first public statement since Joe Biden named her as his vice presidential running mate, said she’s “honored” to join the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee on the party’s November ticket.

She said on Twitter that Biden “can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us.” She said Biden would build a country that “lives up to our ideals.”

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



She is the first Black woman to join a major party ticket in U.S. history.

Harris, 55 would be the first woman to hold the office if Biden defeats President Donald Trump.