US Imposes Sanctions On Hong Kong Leader 

United States, US, has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other senior officials for its role in aiding China undermine the autonomy of the people.

This is coming after President Donald Trump had last month signed an executive order to punish China for suppressing protests and political disagreement in the territory.

Lam and the other leaders of the Asian financial hub will have any assets in the United States blocked.

This sanction also criminalizes any United States financial transactions with them.

In a statement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin he said, “The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong and we will use our tools and authorities to target those undermining their autonomy”.

The Treasury Department said that Lam, as Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, “is directly responsible for implementing Beijing’s policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes.”

On the government’s part Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was acting because Beijing had violated its promise of autonomy that it made to Hong Kong before Britain handed back the territory in 1997.

“Today’s actions send a clear message that the Hong Kong authorities’ actions are unacceptable and in contravention of the PRC’s commitments under ‘one country, two systems’ and the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-registered treaty,” Pompeo said.