US Imposes Visa Ban On Politicians Who Sabotaged Elections In Bayelsa, Kogi, Others 

The United States Government on Monday disclosed that it has imposed a visa ban on some politicians whose conduct during the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa state sabotaged the electoral process, thereby undermining democracy in the country.

A statement by the Spokesperson for the Department of State, Morgan Ortagus revealed that the ban was also extended to political gladiators in Edo and Ondo state perceived to have been involved in violence that activities in thebuild up to the elections.

It said, “In July 2019, we announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the February and March 2019 elections.

“Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections and in the run-up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections.

“These individuals have so far operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and have undermined democratic principles.

“The Department of State emphasises that the actions announced today are specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people.

“This decision reflects the Department of State’s commitment to working with the Nigerian government to realise its expressed commitment to end corruption and strengthen democracy, accountability, and respect for human rights.

“The US remains a steadfast supporter of Nigerian democracy and commended all those who participated in elections throughout 2019 and had worked to strengthen democratic institutions and processes in the country.”

It also condemned the acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption that harmed Nigerians and undermined the democratic process.