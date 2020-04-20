US, Italy Top List Of Most #COVID19 Deaths

Coronavirus disease is an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome.

It was first discovered in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.

The virus has since spread globally, resulting in the ongoing 2019–20 pandemic.

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhoea, sore throat, loss of smell, and abdominal pain.

As of 20 April 2020, more than 2.4 million cases have been reported across 185 countries and territories, resulting in more than 165,000 deaths. More than 623,000 people have recovered.

See the list of deaths recorded, according to the Spectator Index:

Most coronavirus deaths.



US: 40,400

Italy: 23,600

Spain: 20,595

France: 19,718

UK: 16,050

Belgium: 5,683

Iran: 5,118

China: 4,632

Germany: 4,586

Netherlands: 3,684

Brazil: 2,462



Longer list: https://t.co/AF5fF9sd69 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 19, 2020