US Marine Deported By Phillipines For Killing Transgender Woman

Philippines have deported recently a United States marine, Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton found culpable of killing a transgender woman sometime in 2014 in Southeast Asian country.

A court declared him guilty of murdering one Jennifer Laude in a hotel just outside former U.S. Navy base.

The disclosure was confirmed by the Spokeswoman of Bureau of Immigration (BI), Dana Sandoval, who stated that the culprit has boarded an American military aircraft to the U.S. from Manila’s international airport.

She said Pemberton on his way to the airport, was accompanied by officials from the U.S. embassy.

Meanwhile commissioner of Bureau of Immigration said Pemberton following the deportation was placed on Bureau’s blacklist explaining that he is now officially banned from coming back to the country.

The move by the President, Rodrigo Durtete in granting the culprit absolute pardon was chided by activists who believed it to be a mockery to justice.

However, Presidential Spokesman, Harry Roque explained that perhaps the decision by Duterte may have come as a result of attaining COVID-19 vaccines produced by the U.S.