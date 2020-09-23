US Mission Nigeria Congratulates INEC Over Edo2020 Governorship Election

The United States Mission Nigeria Wednesday congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)– Nigeria’s electoral regulatory body, over the recently concluded Edo State Governorship election.

The US Mission, which represents America’s relationship with Nigeria, commended the security services as well as citizens of Edo State for adequately exercising their voting rights.

“Congratulations INEC and Nigerian security services on the Edo governorship election”, the Agency wrote in a brief statement on Twitter.

“We commend the people of Edo State for exercising their franchise and recognize Governor Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Ize-Iyamu for encouraging peace.”

The US Mission extended gratitude to civil society partners YIAGA and Situation RoomNg, Cleenfoundation— amongst others for their “invaluable work”.