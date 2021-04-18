US Orders Personnel Out of Chad as Rebels Approach Capital

The US Department of State has ordered nonessential personnel out of Chad on Sunday amid growing concerns about advancing rebel forces in the country.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the move, pointing to the proximity of rebel groups to the nation’s capital.

“Due to their growing proximity to N’Djamena and the possibility for violence in the city, non-essential U.S. government employees have been ordered to leave Chad by commercial airline,” the spokesperson said.

Rebel groups have frequently tried to overthrow Idriss Déby, Chad’s self-proclaimed president who has ruled the country for more than three decades after launching a successful coup himself.

Déby is supported by France and the U.S., which consider him and the country an important ally against Islamist extremists in the region.

Rebel forces posted on social media late last week that they had overtaken a Chadian army base in the country’s northern region, while claiming that the army was receiving logistical support from France.