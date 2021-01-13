US: Pence Rejects Calls To Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove Trump From Office

The Vice President of the United States (US), Mike Pence, has rejected calls by the House of Representatives to start the US Constitution’s 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office.

Pence and a majority of Trump’s Cabinet would need to declare that Trump is unable to perform his duties, to invoke the 25thAmendment.

Pence rejected that course of action earlier Tuesday.

The Vice President in a letter addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said, “I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution.”

See letter below:

With eight days remaining in Trump’s term in office, the House of Representatives was poised on Wednesday to pass an article of impeachment accusing the Republican of inciting insurrection in a speech to his followers last week before a mob of them stormed the Capitol, leaving five dead.