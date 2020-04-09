US President Donald Trump Commends Dupont, Fedex For 450,000 Protective Suits Delivery

President of the United States (US) Donald Trump, on Thursday, commended the work of DuPont and FedEx as the companies cooperated on the delivery of 450,000 protective suits to Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, who took to his twitter handle, wrote:

“This morning, 450,000 protective suits landed in Dallas, Texas. This was made possible because of the partnership of two great American companies—DuPont and FedEx—and our friends in Vietnam. Thank you! @DuPont_News @FedEx.”

Earlier, the US Embassy in Hanoi confirmed that the suits which were manufactured by DuPont in Vietnam would be arriving to the US.