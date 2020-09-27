US President, Donald Trump Nominates Amy Barrett As Supreme Court Judge

Following the demise of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the President of the United States of America USA, Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett as the new Supreme Court Judge.

The President in all selected three Judges, the two others are Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump after selecting Barrett, said that he is overwhelmed and honoured to nominate someone brilliant and also gifted.

She is not only exceptional, but devoted to the core and I am quite sure she will excel as the new Judge of the Supreme Court “, he added.

“I have done my personal research and found that you are more than capable of handling the job. The process should go smoothly and free from controversies, so good luck”.

The nominated Barrett responded to being selected by saying she promises to discharge her responsibilities to the fullest. “I love the United States and its Constitution.

Her nomination came 40 days before the conduct of the US election to hold November 3.