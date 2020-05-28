US President Donald Trump Weighs In On George Floyd Case, Says “Justice Will Be Served!”

President of the United States, Donald Trump on Wednesday called the death of George Floyd “very sad and tragic,” and said that “justice will be served” in the Minnesota man’s case.

Floyd, 46, died Monday night after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him by the neck with his knee for more than eight minutes. Video of the incident shows Floyd pleaded, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” before he died.

In a pair of evening tweets, Trump seemed to try to take credit for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s involvement in the case, and said that he’s asked for their work to be expedited.

He tweeted: “At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd.

“I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told reporters on Tuesday morning that he had asked the FBI to get involved in the case “knowing that there could be a question of civil rights.”

The officer who was kneeling on Floyd’s neck was white, and Floyd is black.