US President-Elect, Joe Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks On Tuesday

By Onwuka Gerald

United States President-elect, Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, despite President Donald Trump still bent on questioning authenticity of his electoral victory.

Confirming this, Jen Psaki, who oversees Biden’s nominations team, told CNN that, “President-elect Biden will announce members Cabinet nominees this week.

In similar vein, Inbound White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klain also told ABC that Biden will make his announcement on Tuesday.

Biden’s intended move to announce cabinets reveals his intent to continue with transition ideas just as President Trump’s cabinet continues posing questions to conducted election results.

Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge election results has delayed further process known as “ascertainment,” a routine recognition by the General Services Administration that is supposed to have way for gradual transition.

Psaki further said that without the formal transition process, that FBI cannot proceed with background checks of Biden’s appointees.