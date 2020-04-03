US Reports Record 1000 #COVID19 Deaths In A 24-Hour Period

According to the Spectator Index, on Thursday, the United States (US) reported a thousand coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time.

More than 1,000 people in the U.S. died from coronavirus in a 24-hour period, making Wednesday the deadliest day for the pandemic in America so far.

Wednesday marked the first time the U.S. reported more than 1,000 deaths from the virus in a single day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University — a dramatic increase in the daily death toll.

The number of deaths in the U.S. has now surpassed 5,000 total, with the highest number coming from one of the largest hotspots in the world, New York state. On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said a total of 2,373 people had died in the state due to complications from COVID-19, up from 1,941 a day earlier.

The U.S. now has the highest number of cases by far, with over 216,000, followed by Italy and Spain. Globally, the number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at nearly 1 million, with close to 50,000 deaths.