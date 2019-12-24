US representative present at resumed hearing of Sowore’s case

The United States government has sent a representative to monitor the trial of #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore.

A representative was sent by the United States government, two weeks after the media personality was rearrested by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives inside a federal high court in Abuja, barely 24 hours after being released by the secret police who detained him for 125 days.

Photos taken at the resumed hearing of Sowore’s case at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday December 23, showed the Political Officer of the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Marcus Thornton exchanging pleasantries with #RevolutionNow convener’s lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).