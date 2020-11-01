US Rescue Operation Exposes Buhari’s Incompetence — PDP

Yesterday, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) said that the swift U.S. operation to rescue its citizen kept hostage by bandits on Nigerian soil further indicated that the Buhari Presidency can neither safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity nor arrest the wave of insecurity ravaging the nation under its watch.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“The party described as an international embarrassment the situation where the United States” had to come on our ground to pull a rescue, and shows how low the Buhari presidency had sunk in its failure to guarantee the protection of our country’s lives and property.

A few weeks ago, Philipe Nathan Walton, a US citizen, was kidnapped in the Niger Republic/Nigerian border after his bid of $40 failed to convince his kidnappers.

According to them, “The fact that under President Muhammadu Buhari, bandits and abductors from neighboring countries are now openly invading our nation to use our land as detention camps further demonstrates the inability of his administration to safeguard our national borders and territorial integrity.”

It also demonstrates that parts of our country are still under the influence of bandits and insurgents, contrary to claims by the Buhari administration.

“It is also grossly disconcerting that it took a foreign country to come to our soil to rescue its people under our Commander-in-Chief, a general who had repeatedly vowed to lead from the front, while hordes of our citizens are reportedly being held, tortured and killed in the dens of various kidnappers and insurgents in different parts of our Nation.”

“Our party believes that the latest experience would push President Buhari to comply with Nigerians’ widespread demand to rejig his security architecture and replace his service chiefs with more capable hands to effectively address the challenge of insecurity facing our nation.

Nevertheless, considering the difficulties they face, our party commends and immensely values the bravery and sacrifices of our gallant troops who daily risk their lives on the front to safeguard our nation against the insurgents.