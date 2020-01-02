US reveals countries planning attacks on Americans

U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday said there were indications Iran or the forces it backs may be planning additional attacks. “There are some indications out there that they may be planning additional attacks, it`s nothing new, we’ve seen this for two or three months now. “If that happens then we will act and by the way, if we get word of attacks or some type indication, we will take preemptive action as well to protect American forces to protect American lives,” Reuters quoted Esper as saying. Washington said the air strikes, which killed 25 people, were in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq recently.