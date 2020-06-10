US Senate Confirms General Charles Q. Brown As The First Black Air Force Chief Of Staff

General Charles Q. Brown Jnr who was nominated by Donald Trump in March has been confirmed by the US Senate as America’s first black Air Force Chief Of Staff.

General Brown, 58 joined the American Air force in 1985. Vice President, Mike Pence presided over the Senate’s vote which saw Brown have an unanimous historic 98-0 approve for the role.

He becomes the the second African American to sit in the “joint” Chief Of Staff role since Colin Powell.

General Brown’s nomination was delayed by Senator Dan Sullivan from Alaska over questions about the future location of the Airforce’s KC-46 Aerial refuelling tanks.

President Trump celebrated Brown’s confirmation as a ” Historic day for America”.

My decision to appoint @usairforce General Charles Brown as the USA’s first-ever African American military service chief has now been approved by the Senate. A historic day for America! Excited to work even more closely with Gen. Brown, who is a Patriot and Great Leader! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

General Brown will replace General David Goldfein who is retiring. Brown currently serves as commander of Pacific Air forces since 2018, he is a veteran combat pilot with over 2900 flying hours including 130 combat hours.

General Brown has also been vocal on his views about racism relating with the death of George Floyd, in a video she said online he said “thinking about how full I am with emotion not just for George Floyd but the many African Americans that have suffered the same fate as George Floyd”.

"As the Commander of Pacific Air Forces, a senior leader in our Air Force, and an African-American, many of you may be wondering what I’m thinking about the current events surrounding the tragic death of George Floyd. Here’s what I’m thinking about…" – Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. pic.twitter.com/I2sf1067L6 — PACAF (@PACAF) June 5, 2020