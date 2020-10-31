US To Experience Rare Halloween Blue Moon For The First Time In 76 Years

The United States of America (USA) is set to experience a rare full moon in Halloween for the first time in 76 years, according to CNN.

The sky will be illuminated by a full moon- a rare Hallows’ Eve treat that happens only about once every 19 years.

It is also been reported that while a blue moon seems rare, a full moon on Halloween across time zones is even more rare.

This event hasn’t occurred since 1944. The full Halloween moon will rise at 10:49 am ET on October 3, 2020.

Citizens are being advised to have a view of this experience through the virtual Telescope which will share a live stream of the halloween blue moon If they aren’t able to see it due to bad weather or cloud cover in their area.