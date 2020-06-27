US To Restrict Visa To Chinese Communist Party Officials Over Hong Kong – Pompeo

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeii announced on Friday that the US Government will impose Visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party Officials responsible for restrictions on Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Chinese Parliament is set to meet on Sunday to discuss implementation of the new national security law for Hong Kong.

Pompeo announced that the visa restrictions will apply to current and former party officials ” believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy”.

Relatives and family members of Chinese official could also be barred.

Pompeo added that Trump ” promised to Punish Chinese Communist Party Officials who were responsible for eviscerating Hong Kong’s freedoms. Today we are taking the actions to do just that”.

” The United States with continue to review it’s authorities to respond to these concerns “.