US Travel Ban: My Administration Will Lift Restriction On Nigeria, Other Muslim Countries — Biden

By Seun Adeuyi

President-elect of the United States (US), Joe Biden says his government will roll back enforcement of a variety of executive orders ratified by Donald Trump, his predecessor, when he takes over on January 20.

In the early days of his administration, Trump, citing security concerns had barred immigrants from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen – most of which are majority Muslim.

Nigeria, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan and Tanzania were also included to the list early 2020.

However, Cable News Network (CNN) reported that a statement by the incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain on Saturday said that among dozens of regulations to be reversed by the President in his first day at the Oval Office include the travel ban placed in Nigeria and other countries which are most Muslim countries.

The statement read partly, “President-elect Biden will take action not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration but also to start moving our country forward.”

It would be recalled that the embattled outgoing President of the US had disclosed that he will not be attending the inauguration of president-elect, Joe Biden.

Trump who has also refused to concede the 2020 election, is currently facing impeachment following the invasion of the Capitol Hill by some of his supporters.