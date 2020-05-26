USA: 100-Yr-Old World War II Veteran Released From Hospital After Battling #covid19 For 58 Days

A 100-year-old World War II veteran survived his battle with coronavirus after spending 58 days in the hospital.
Lloyd Falk was one of the first Covid-19 patients at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Virginia.
He was admitted on March 24 with symptoms of the virus and was finally discharged last week.
Falk’s wife of 74 years also tested positive for coronavirus, but she did not survive and died weeks before her husband finally left the hospital.
“Despite losing his wife of 74 years to the virus a few weeks ago, Mr. Falk continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight against COVID-19,” the hospital wrote in a Facebook post.
As Falk left the hospital, medical workers lined the hallway and clapped as he was wheeled out, honoring the veteran and his late wife.