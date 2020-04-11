‘Use Easter For Self Atonement’ — Edo PDP Urges Residents

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Edo State, on Saturday, urged residents of the state to use the Easter occasion for self atonement even in the face of the coronavirus global pandemic.

The PDP acknowledged the difficult situation as the state navigates the coronavirus pandemic and predicts that normalcy would soon return.

State secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikare in a statement made available to BreakingTimes said:

“As Easter, a holy celebration that epitomizes love and sacrifice is upon us, let us use the occasion for self atonement especially at this trying times. Especially as we are engaged in a battle like never before with an invisible enemy.

“This year’s Celebration will however be different because of the dreaded coronavirus. We will not be able to come together to celebrate the occasion in church or even in our homes as we usually do by hosting friends and family. It’s a reflection of the signs of the times. Do not despair. This too will pass.

“We must acknowledge the doctors, nurses and medical workers who are at the frontline saving lives. We appreciate the job they are doing despite the lack of investment and incentive by government in the health sector. Unfortunately, we have to use the old clichè that refers to our hospitals as “mere consulting centers”.

“We must thank the traditional rulers, religious leaders and the public for their prayers and support as we navigate this Coronavirus pandemic.

“We implore the populace to cooperate with the government by observing the rules of social distancing, reporting symptoms, washing of hands and practicing good personal hygiene, with this, our state and nation will come out of this and life will return to normal.

“Let’s not lose sight that no tomb in the world could contain the Lord Jesus for long. His death on the cross purchased our redemption and His triumph over the grave on Easter morning defeated death.”

“His resurrection time and time again rekindles hope; that just as he rose from the dead, we too, will rise again with him in eternity. May this Easter mystery deepen our faith, hope and love,” Nehikare added.