Use Waterways As Alternative Transportation, Lagos Govt Pleads With Residents

The Lagos State Government Wednesday appealed to the commuting public to embrace water transportation as a reliable alternative means of decongesting the roads, assuring that government will continue to prioritise safety on the waterways.

The Managing Director, Lagos Ferry Services, Mr. Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun made the appeal during the Greater Lagos Independence Boat Cruise organised by the Agency to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary and showcase the State’s tourism potential on the waterways.

He said, “We are seeing the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, making huge investments and achieving a lot of transformation on the waterways. We want investors and tourists to avail themselves of the progress we have made in the sector and the business model we are building”.

Ladi-Balogun stated that the boat cruise, held on LAGFERRY’s 180 tonnages MV ADIMU ORISA, was organised to promote tourism while enabling tourists and social revellers savour the ambience of the Lagos coastline.

He reiterated government’s commitment to prioritise safety on the waterways and gave assurance that every aspect of LAGFERRY operations are safety inclined.

Ladi-Balogun revealed that the Agency has not recorded any accident or mishap since its launch of commercial operations on February 4, 2020, by Mr. Governor.