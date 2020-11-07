USElection2020: Atiku Says @JoeBiden’s Victory “Well-Dserved”, Urges Him To Consolidate On Nigeria/US Relations

Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar congratulated President-elect Joseph (Joe) Biden of the United States of America on his electoral win on Saturday.

Biden, the Democratic Party’s nominee, defeated his Republican counterpart and incumbent president, Donald Trump, after polling 283 of Trump’s 214 electoral college votes.

In a message of congratulations to the President-elect, Atiku urged him to build on the current relationship between Nigeria and the US to foster democracy.

According to him, “I not only congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on the relationship between the United States and Nigeria, in particular to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act, AGOA, for a seamless interaction with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).”

“Africa can fulfill its potential only by fair trade, and a prosperous Africa is good for the United States and the world”.

“The great people of the United States of America have done the nation a great service in electing a man rich in experience.

“I also look forward seeing your global leadership in the war on terror and your cooperation with Nigeria to bring an end to the insecurity and anxieties we face in relation to poverty”, Atiku added.