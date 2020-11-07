USElection2020: Don’t Wrongfully Claim Office Of President — @realDonaldTrump To @JoeBiden

President Donald Trump has warned his Democrat challenger Joe Biden not to “wrongfully claim” the White House as electoral college votes showed the former vice president close to an insurmountable lead.

Trump, who has consistently threatened legal proceedings since Tuesday, made this known via Twitter Friday.

He wrote, “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Vote counting is still ongoing in about five battleground states but the electoral college votes are tilting in favour of Biden who is some figures shy from the magic number of 270.

Some juggernauts in US politics including House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, have already started calling Biden the “president-elect” of the United States.

The US Secret Service has also increased its protective bubble around Biden as chances increased that he will be the next US president.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday put Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware under a temporary flight restriction.

The decision was announced through a Notice to Airmen and listed under ‘special security reasons’.

Biden has since launched a transition website “so that the Biden-Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One”.