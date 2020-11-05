USElection2020: Georgia Judge Dismisses Trump’s Suit On Absentee Ballots

A Georgia judge has dismissed a suit on absentee ballots by US President Donald Trump ‘s campaign organization.

The campaign had asked the court to make sure that on absentee ballots, state laws were followed.

In the election, Trump is actually trailing. He has so far earned less electoral votes than his opponent, Joe Biden.

The law suit raised questions about 53 absentee ballots that were not part of the initial batch of ballots, poll observers said. But county election officials testified that they had received all 53 ballots on time.

Both Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, were still on track to win the White House by reaching the magic majority threshold of 270 of the electoral votes allocated in a given state to any candidate winning the popular vote.

“But momentum shifted to Biden, who made a television speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, to say that” we assume we will be the winners when the count is over.

By flipping the Michigan and Wisconsin northern battlegrounds, and also winning formerly pro-Trump Arizona, Biden achieved 264 electoral votes against Trump’s 214 so far.

Biden hopes to add six electoral votes to 270 from Nevada, where he had a small and dwindling lead, or even better, from hard-fought Georgia or Pennsylvania to the bigger prizes.