USElection2020: Trump To Be Out Of The Presidential Race If He Loses Pennsylvania

The Incumbent President of the United States Donald Trump will lose his re-election bid if he is defeated in Pennsylvania which is the key battle ground to challenger, Joe Biden.

For him to have any hope of a come back, Trump must win the 20 electoral college in Pennsylvania

The President’s Lead of over 500,000 votes lead in the state has been narrowed to around 78,000 votes by Biden, still with more votes to be counted.

Over 300,000 votes remains to be counted in Pennsylvania which amounted to only seven percent of votes remaining.

Most of the remaining ballots are mail-in votes, mostly dubbed Democratic votes swinging in favour of Biden in the ratio of 4:1.

As reported earlier in the day, a frustrated Trump called for stoppage of counting so that he doesn’t lose Pennsylvania.

But his Opponent Biden, in a chat with newsmen on Thursday said all votes must be counted, which is the tenet of democracy.

Right now, Biden, holds 3,181,740 votes (48.8%), while Trump holds a lean margin in Pennsylvania, with 3,260,054 votes (50%)