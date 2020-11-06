USElection2020: Two Openly Gay Wins Congress Election

History was made in the United States as two men openly gay becomes the first to be voted into congress

A 32-year-old Democratic congressional candidate Ritchie Torres from New York, defeated his Republican opponent to represent the South Bronx in the United States House of Representatives.

Ritchie identifies as both black and Latino, making him also the first openly gay Latino in the United States Congress.

Similarly, a 33-year-old Democrat Mondair Jones, was also elected to represent New York’s 17th congressional district, which includes parts of New York’s Rockland and Westchester Counties.

During their campaigns, both men highlighted their humble origins having grown up in poor, single-parent households in New York.

United States voters still do not know who will be president for the next four years: the incumbent Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Two days after Election Day as the Winner is yet to be announced.