Uzodinma: Controversial judgment has stripped the Supreme Court of honour

Gongbeat Ken wrote:

“Let’s be clear on this. Uzodinma became governor via a controversial judgment of the Supreme Court….That judgment, landmark on many fronts, has not only stripped the Supreme Court of honour in the eyes of the layman, it has challenged the numerate content of lawyers and judges in Nigeria. The arithmetic deployed by the judges to arrive at their answer still confounds even the best of mathematicians….The joke is on the judiciary, primarily.”

The petition by Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, praying the Supreme Court to set aside its January 14, 2020 judgement, has provided another opportunity for the Court to not only correct the erroneous judgement for the sake of our democracy, but to also restore public confidence in the judiciary.