Uzodinma: I’m committed to due process, accountability in Imo

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has reiterated his commitment towards due process and accountable governance in the state, insisting he was determined to deploy all the resources meant for the state to work for the people.

The governor also debunked reports that he had abandoned the Treasury Single Accounts (TSA) established by the former government of Emeka Ihedioha to checkmate fraud in ministries and parastatals.

Some local newspapers and social media platforms were awash with reports suggesting that most of the ministries and parastatals in the state had abandoned the TSA and created their own accounts in various banks with which they carried out government transactions.

But, in a release issued by Oguwike Nwachuku, chief press secretary/Media Adviser to the governor, Uzodinma insisted that there was no controversy over the adoption of Treasury Single Account (TSA).

He recalled that he had on assumption of office warned that all funds meant for the state must be domiciled in TSA.

The release reads in part: “Governor Uzodinma’s directive to that effect is being complied fully by all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government in the state.

“He frowns on mismanagement of scarce state resources by the past administrations and is putting in place mechanisms to achieve commendable accountability in office.

“Governor Uzodinma will not be party to any attitude that promotes financial malfeasance in Imo under his watch.”