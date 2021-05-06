Uzodinma Indicts ‘APC Enemies’, Says Masterminds Of Attacks In Imo, Nigeria Will Be Exposed

The masterminds of attacks in Imo and other parts of Nigerians will be exposed soon, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has said.

Uzodimma, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, disclosed that security agencies are compiling a comprehensive report on recent incidents.

Uzodinma said he would allow the security agencies to do their job as the matter is still under investigation.

According to the Imo helmsman, “Sooner than later, you will see a report that will expose identities of those behind what has happened in Imo and what is possibly happening in other states.”

The Custodial Centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri were damaged.

He added that the situation in Imo and others were being sponsored by enemies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government.