Uzodinma meets Buhari at Aso Rock, seeks refund of N32bn ‘spent on FG roads in Imo’

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, on Thursday met with Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, seeking his intervention in the refund of over N32 billion his predecessors reportedly spent on federal roads in the state.

Speaking with state house correspondents after the meeting with Buhari, Uzodinma said Imo is in “financial distress”.

He said the funds, if released, will assist in clearing both salary and pension arrears.

He said the consultants he engaged discovered that at least N32 billion was spent on federal roads in the past.

Uzodinma said he briefed Buhari on the situation of things he met on the ground in the state, adding that the president listened to him.

More to follow …